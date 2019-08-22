      Weather Alert

Man sentenced to 30 years for attempted murder of officer

Aug 22, 2019 @ 1:39pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 30-year-old man convicted of trying to kill an Anchorage police officer has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.

KTVA reports Superior Court Judge Erin Marston during sentencing Wednesday called 31-year-old Pagopago Beefcake Lelilio a danger to society.

Prosecutors sought a 65-year sentence and cited Lelilio’s criminal history that included three or more felony convictions, repeated assaultive behavior and cruelty to animals.

Lelilio was convicted Oct. 23 of attempted first-degree murder, assault and weapons misconduct.

Police investigating a gunshot on July 17, 2018, saw Lelilio jump out of a parked truck and flee.

As two officers dragged Lelilio to the ground, Lelilio fired a shot from a .40 caliber pistol in his jacket pocket.

The bullet struck ground near the face of Officer Ryan Proegler.

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com

