Man Serving A Life Sentence Proven Innocent After 28 Years And Visits His Unlikely Pen Pal

Steve Hartman and CBS News have the incredible story of Lamar Johnson’s stunning released after serving 28 years of a life sentence for a murder he didn’t commit. His innocence was proven and the real killer confessed leading to his release in February.

During his time behind bars in Missouri, he reached out with a letter to a church attended by 80-year-old Ginny Schrappen. He was looking for anyone to respond. She did and they struck up a friendship as pen pals for over two decades. They got to know each other through the letters and she was convinced he was innocent.

So in the first two weeks of his freedom, Johnson did all the things he couldn’t do behind bars. That included meeting his longtime friend in person.