      Weather Alert

Man sues Missouri deputy for fatally shooting his daughter

Feb 19, 2021 @ 9:19am

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man is suing a former sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot his daughter last year. The wrongful death lawsuit accuses former Pettis County Deputy Jordan Schutte of carelessly using excessive force in the shooting of 25-year-old Hannah Fizer on June 13 in Sedalia, about 75 miles east of Kansas City. Fizer, who was unarmed, was shot five times as she sat in her car. Her father, John Fizer, contends in the lawsuit that her death would have been avoided if Schutte had followed police procedures. Schutte has said Fizer told him she had a gun and threatened to shoot him. She did not have a gun, though a special investigator ruled in September that the shooting was justified.

 

You May Also Like
Biden calls for tougher gun laws on Parkland Anniversary
House Speaker Pelosi Says Independent Commission Will Examine Capitol Riot
UNICEF asking for speedy transport of medicines
KFQD Interview: Anchorage Moose Survey
NASA Perseverance Rover Streaks Toward 12:55PM Landing On Mars