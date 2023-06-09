Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Man Who Told Jurors He Had ‘Fun’ At The Capitol Riot Is Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison

June 9, 2023 1:05PM AKDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Virginia man who testified he had “fun” at the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to six years in prison for attacking police as he stormed the building.

The prison sentence Markus Maly received Friday is significantly lower than the punishment prosecutors sought for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The Justice Department had recommended a prison sentence of almost 16 years for Maly, a flooring installer.

A prosecutor described the 49-year-old Maly as a “lifelong criminal” with 33 prior convictions on his record.

But the judge who sentenced Maly noted most of his crimes date back to his 20s.

