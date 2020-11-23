Many Alaska adults have risk factors for severe COVID-19
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Analysis suggests two out of three Alaska adults have at least one risk factor health officials link with a higher chance of severe COVID-19 infection. The Anchorage Daily News reports that the state Department of Health and Social Services findings indicate most adult Alaska residents are at an increased risk for hospitalization or worse after contracting COVID-19. The factors include past or current smoking, obesity, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease and heart disease or previous heart attacks. The combination of advanced age and chronic disease raises the number of Alaskans at risk of severe coronavirus experiences to 71%.