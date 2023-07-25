Margot Robbie Paid Off Her Mother’s Mortgage

Margot Robbie is the sweetest!

Margot said in a recent interview that she used her movie earnings to pay off her mother’s mortgage. She said, “Everything I owed my mom, I had it written down. She’d take money out of the, like, house mortgage [to] lend me money. So I always knew, I was like, I gotta pay that back. And then one day, when I made enough money, I just paid that whole mortgage off completely.” She continued, “I was like, ‘Mom, don’t even worry about that mortgage anymore. It doesn’t even exist anymore.”

She plays Barbie along with several other actresses in the record-setting new movie, Barbie.

What did you do with your first paycheck?