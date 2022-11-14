Mariah Carey Is Still Making Bank On “All I Want For Christmas”

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” was released in 1994 and has been a powerhouse hit ever since. It hits the Billboard Hot 100 every Christmas season and hit number one on the chart for the first time in 2019.

So how much has Mariah made from the song? According to a 2017 report, she earns between $600,000 and $1 million in royalties annually, with $2.6 million coming from the United States alone! Boom. The numbers don’t account for her Christmas shows, so she may bring in more to account for half or all of her yearly income.

Mariah Carey is worth an estimated $320 million.