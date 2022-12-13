Mariah Carey Once Again Queen Of The Hot 100 Chart

Welll….it’s now a bonafide Christmas tradition, is it not? Mariah Carey is back at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The song notched its 9th total week on top and becomes the first song to have led in 4 distinct runs on the chart. Not bad for a song that first showed up on her Merry Christmas album in 1994 and hit the Hot 100’s top 10 for the first time in December 2017. The song cracked the top 5 for the first time in the 2018 holiday season, before hitting the top spot in 2019 (for three weeks), 2020 (two) and 2021 (three).

This week is also Carey’s record-extending 88th with a No. 1 song, a list on which she’s followed by Rihanna (60 weeks), The Beatles (59), Drake (54), and Boyz II Men (50).

As far as Christmas songs in the top 10, behind Carey are Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” at No. 2, Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” at No. 3, Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” at No. 4, and Wham!’s “Last Christmas” at No. 9.