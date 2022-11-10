Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Mark Zuckerberg Laying Off 11,000 Meta Employees

November 10, 2022 7:23AM AKST
Share
Mark Zuckerberg Laying Off 11,000 Meta Employees

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday confirmed that the first mass layoffs in the company’s history are happening, with 11,000 “talented employees”—or 13% of the workforce—to be cut. It’s the first “broad head-count reduction” in the company’s 18 years and is ” the largest to date at a major tech company.”

Zuckerberg explained his reasoning and process in a blog post in which he “take[s] accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I’m especially sorry to those impacted,” Zuckerberg writes. He specifically blamed the pandemic, saying that the digital growth and “surge of e-commerce”  didn’t continue after the pandemic ended.

You May Also Like

1

Tom Brady Releases Official Statement On Divorce
2

Disney+ Previews The Santa Clauses
3

Disney+ Previews The Santa Clauses
4

Full Trailer” “Spirited” Starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell
5

Murkowski faces Tshibaka and Chesbro in Alaska Senate debate