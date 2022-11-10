Mark Zuckerberg Laying Off 11,000 Meta Employees

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday confirmed that the first mass layoffs in the company’s history are happening, with 11,000 “talented employees”—or 13% of the workforce—to be cut. It’s the first “broad head-count reduction” in the company’s 18 years and is ” the largest to date at a major tech company.”

Zuckerberg explained his reasoning and process in a blog post in which he “take[s] accountability for these decisions and for how we got here. I know this is tough for everyone, and I’m especially sorry to those impacted,” Zuckerberg writes. He specifically blamed the pandemic, saying that the digital growth and “surge of e-commerce” didn’t continue after the pandemic ended.