Martin Short, David Alan Grier and Shania Twain Join ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast” 30th Anniversary

October 18, 2022 4:58AM AKDT
ABC is announcing more cast names added for their Beauty & The Beast’s 30th anniversary show on December 15th. Martin Short will play Lumiere, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, and Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts.

H.E.R. was picked to play Belle and Josh Groban will be the Beast. The special will incorporate a mix of live action and animation and new musical performances, along with sets and costumes inspired by the movie. It will air on ABC December 15th!

