Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Mary Lou Retton Shares Her Daughters Said Their Final Goodbyes During Her Hospitalization

January 9, 2024 7:22AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Mary Lou Retton is revealing to the ‘Today’ show just how sick she was…and that she is a fighter. The Olympic-winning gymnast and her daughter, Shayla Schrepfer, told Hoda Kotb about Mary Lou’s battle with a life-threatening, rare form of pneumonia back in October for the first time.

Mary Lou says they almost put her on life-support and her daughter said she remembered just loving on her and telling her it was ok to go if she needed to.  Mary Lou says she’s just ‘grateful’ to be alive.

You May Also Like

1

Former President Trump To Be Included On 2024 Colorado Primary Ballot Following GOP Appeal To Supreme Court
2

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Romance Like A Hallmark Movie?
3

Maine Bars Trump From Ballot as US Supreme Court Weighs State Authority to Block Former President
4

Derek Hough Shares Update After Wife’s Second Skull Surgery
5

Social Media’s Most Viral Trends of 2023