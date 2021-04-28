      Weather Alert

Maryland finalizes $577M settlement for HBCU federal lawsuit

Apr 28, 2021 @ 9:01am

By BRIAN WITTE Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials have signed a $577 million settlement to end a 15-year federal lawsuit accusing the state of underfunding its historically Black colleges and universities. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced the deal on Wednesday. Lawmakers set aside the money earlier this year in legislation signed by Gov. Larry Hogan. The money will be paid over a decade for scholarships and financial aid support services, as well as faculty recruitment and development. Maryland’s four HBCUs are Morgan State University, Coppin State University, Bowie State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. Each will get a share based on its previous year’s enrollment.

 

