Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Mass Shootings Claim Lives At Gatherings Over Holiday

July 5, 2023 8:35AM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Mass shootings broke out at festivals, block parties and other gatherings in a handful of cities this week as the U.S. celebrated the Fourth of July.

Gun violence that flared in Washington, D.C, Louisiana, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Texas and Florida left more than a dozen dead and about 60 wounded — including children as young as 2 years old.

In Shreveport, Louisiana, four people were killed and 10 others wounded late Tuesday night, police said.

Nine people outside enjoying the Independence Day festivities in the nation’s capital were shot and wounded early Wednesday.

On Monday night, a shooter in a bulletproof vest opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing five people and wounding two boys

You May Also Like

1

“Titanic” Director James Cameron Says There’s “No Excuse” For Titan Submersible Disaster
2

Attorney General Denies Whistleblower Claims Of Interference In Hunter Biden Investigation
3

Speaker McCarthy Supports Expunging Former President Trump’s Impeachments
4

This Guy Ended Up Getting A Private Flight After A Long Delay
5

Fans Sing For Lewis Capaldi When He Loses His Voice On Stage