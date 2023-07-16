Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Math Teacher Donates A Kidney To His Former Student

July 16, 2023 5:00AM AKDT
Eddie McCarthy says he put as little thought into this decision as possible…he had an extra kidney he didn’t need, and Roman…his former student, needed one badly.

Roman McCormick was born with a rare hereditary condition that progressed to stage 4 kidney disease. He’s a sophomore in high school now, and when they found out Mr. McCarthy was a match, his siblings ran into his room screaming! The donation and transplant surgeries are set for July 19th! McCarthy says he’s a dad of two and put himself in the shoes of Roman’s parents.

