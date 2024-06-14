Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Are “The Instigators”

June 14, 2024 8:13AM AKDT
Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck) plot to steal from a corrupt politician.  Jack Harlow rolls in with some criminal expertise. When their plan falls apart, they flee from police, bureaucrats, and mobsters, dragging Rory’s therapist along in a chaotic city escape.

 

The Instigators is scheduled for a limited theatrical release on August 2, before its streaming debut by Apple TV+ on August 9, 2024.

