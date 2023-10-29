Matthew Perry Dead At 54

The One Where We Lost A Friend.

Sad news as “Friends” star Matthew Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles area home in a jacuzzi. The cause of death was an apparent drowning. No drugs were found at the home. His last instagram post was a picture of him in his hot tub with headphones on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

TMZ was told first responders were called for cardiac arrest. Fans honored him by placing flowers outside the apartment building featured on “Friends”.

Tributes flooded socials from friends and fans. Charlie Puth paid tribute and led a “Friends” theme sing along at his show in Melbourne.

My love Charlie Puth paid tribute to Matthew Perry at his concert today during his tour and it was beautiful.



pic.twitter.com/pUHHQ042nY — marta ❁ (@galitzinecmfort) October 29, 2023



Perry was 54. Thank you for the laughs, Chandler.