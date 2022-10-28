Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Matthew Perry Opens Up About “Escaping Death” In New Memoir

October 28, 2022 3:27AM AKDT
Matthew Perry wrote a memoir that details the severity of his battle with addition that followed his massive fame from “Friends”. He sat down with Diane Sawyer for an in depth conversation, where he says has been in detox 65 times and “escaped death” three years ago.  He describes how close he was to the edge and how often.

‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’ is out today and also shares many never-before-told stories of his career.

HERE ARE THE BIGGEST REVELATIONS IN THE BOOK

