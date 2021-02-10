Mauling by Alaska bear spurred by accidental den encounter
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A bear mauling that left a man with injuries to his face and hands happened when his skiing group accidentally encountered a den with a mother cub and her cub in Southeast Alaska. Anchorage Daily News reported one of three men was injured and taken to a hospital by the U.S. Coast Guard Saturday. Officials say he was in stable condition in Anchorage on Monday. The men were backcountry skiing near Chilkoot Lake about 10 miles northwest of Haines. The group was moving up a mountain when they stumbled upon a brown bear den. They encountered what was believed to be a sow with a cub.