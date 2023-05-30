Mayor: 5 Unaccounted For Including 2 Likely In Wreckage Of Collapsed Iowa Apartment Building

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The mayor of Davenport, Iowa, says five people remain unaccounted for including two people who could still be in the wreckage of a partly collapsed apartment building.

Mayor Mike Matson and the police chief confirmed the numbers at a news conference on Tuesday.

The announcement followed criticism that the city is moving too quickly toward demolishing the building.

A woman was rescued Monday after authorities initially said no known people were left inside.

No fatalities have been reported in the Sunday evening collapse.

There’s now a gaping hole in what was once the historic Davenport Hotel, where many residents had complained of unmet maintenance needs.