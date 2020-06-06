Mayor downplays rough police treatment of NYC protesters
By MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Another day of protests over the death of George Floyd brought more examples of New York City officials downplaying or denying the police department’s rough treatment of peaceful protesters. Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday said he had personally seen “no use of force around peaceful protests,” belying social media posts and witness accounts of officers moving on demonstrators without provocation and hitting them with batons. Protesters marched through the city again Friday by the thousands. Critics said the mayor and police commissioner were misleading the public about the use of force by officers while enforcing the city’s 8 p.m. curfew.