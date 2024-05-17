Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

McDonald’s Plans $5 US Meal Deal Next Month

May 17, 2024 2:49AM AKDT
(Associated Press) – McDonald’s is planning to introduce a $5 meal deal in the U.S. next month to counter slowing sales and customers’ frustration with high prices.

The deal would let customers get a four-piece McNugget, small fries, a small drink and either a McDouble burger or a McChicken sandwich for $5 in most areas, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The month-long deal is scheduled to begin June 25 and will be advertised nationally.

Some stores with higher costs, like those in California or Hawaii, may charge more.

But the Chicago burger giant said last month that it was planning to step up deals to combat slowing customer traffic in some markets.

