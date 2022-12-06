Meet The 102-Year-Old “Lobster Lady”

Virginia “Ginny” Oliver is 102-years-old…and is a famous “Lobster Lady” in Maine. She goes out with one of her sons on her late husband’s boat (named “Virginia”, of course) 3 days a week from June through October to fish for lobster.

She’s the oldest active lobster hauler in Maine and probably the world! While son steers the boat, she fills the 800 traps with bait. Even after 94 years off being a lobster lady, she has no plans to stop!