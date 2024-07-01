Meet These 12-Year-Old College Students

A 12-year-old kid from Long Island is heading off to NYU this year. Suborno Bari was allowed to skip five grades to graduate early and start his college degrees.

Suborno told “Good Morning America” it’s been a “long” journey for him so far, even though the high school senior skipped 5th, 6th, 7th, 9th and 11th grades! He completed his 4th, 8th, 10th and 12th grades in Malverne Union Free School District while passing the New York State Regents examinations to graduate. He got a 1500 on the SAT, 34 on the ACT, and took five AP classes.

But there’s more to growing than just being amazing at academics and the school had a plan for that too. They devised a plan where he could take higher-level classes but still spend time with his peers and develop socially and emotionally through electives and after-school activities.

Others like him include an 11-year-old who graduated COLLEGE in May…Athena Elling beat her brother’s record as the youngest grad by six months!