Mega Millions Jackpot Now Second-Biggest Ever

The Mega Millions jackpot just keeps growing. Friday night’s drawing has swelled to an estimated $1.35 billion jackpot, the second biggest in Mega Millions history.

The only one to beat that was the $1.53 billion prize won in South Carolina in 2018. Pro tip: the next drawing happens to fall on Friday the 13th which could be lucky. The lottery pointed out that “it has been rewarding for Mega Millions players over the years, with six previous jackpots won on such a day.”

In case you are superstitious: Four of those jackpots had winning tickets sold in Michigan. The last jackpot was won at $502 million on October 14, when two winning tickets sold in California and Florida. Since then, more than 33 million winning tickets have been sold, including 68 players who took home $1 million or more.