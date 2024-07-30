Men’s Team USA Gymnasts Clinch First Olympic Medal Since 2008

Another great storyline to come out of the Olympics…the men’s gymnastics team on their quest for their first medal since 2008. They were in fourth place and it all came down to pommel specialist Steve Nedoroscik. He was in the zone kind of off by himself while his teammates were hype and cheering each other on at each of their events! (Not that he never got hyped and cheered his team but he knew he’d be the last guy to compete)! Steve was focused. He was meditating. He knew it may come down to him…and it DID.

GOOSEBUMPS! Stephen Nedoroscik knew he had one job to do to help the men’s USA gymnastics team take home the bronze. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/VG7mbQIpaX — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 30, 2024

AND HE DELIVERED THE MOST EPIC WAY THE INTERNET EXPLODED!

Comparing him to Clark Kent/Superman!

Took off those glasses and Superman’d around that pommel horse!!! Yes!!! — Afro Bo Peep (@AfroBoPeep) July 30, 2024