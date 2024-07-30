Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Men’s Team USA Gymnasts Clinch First Olympic Medal Since 2008

July 30, 2024 8:19AM AKDT
Another great storyline to come out of the Olympics…the men’s gymnastics team on their quest for their first medal since 2008. They were in fourth place and it all came down to pommel specialist Steve Nedoroscik. He was in the zone kind of off by himself while his teammates were hype and cheering each other on at each of their events!  (Not that he never got hyped and cheered his team but he knew he’d be the last guy to compete)! Steve was focused. He was meditating. He knew it may come down to him…and it DID.

 

 

AND HE DELIVERED THE MOST EPIC WAY THE INTERNET EXPLODED!

 

Comparing him to Clark Kent/Superman!

