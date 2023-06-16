Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Michael Jordan Selling Majority Ownership Stake In Charlotte Hornets

June 16, 2023 8:21AM AKDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan is finalizing a deal to sell the majority share of the Charlotte Hornets, a move that will end his 13-year run overseeing the organization, the team announced Friday.

Jordan is selling to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the Hornets said.

Plotkin has been a minority stakeholder in the Hornets since 2019.

Schnall has been a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks since 2015 and is in the process of selling his investment in that team.

