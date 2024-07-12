Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Michael Kopech Throws First Immaculate Inning In 100 Years Of White Sox History

July 12, 2024 9:11AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

We’re in the sportsy sports sports lane but something just happened that hasn’t happened in a 100 years! 

White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech made some baseball history on Wednesday.  He threw an immaculate inning.  9 pitches, 9 strikes, 3 outs.  It also closed out the game. 

 

It’s the 116th in MLB history, but the last time it happened for the White Sox, it was 1923 when Sloppy Thurston did it. 

