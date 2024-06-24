Michael Marcagi Spouts Off On His Overnight Success

In a special live episode, host Tamara Dhia sits with Michael Marcagi for an exclusive performance and interview at Portland’s PNC Live Studio.

Uncover the evolution of Michael’s career in this episode as he opens up about the natural end of his former band. Reflecting on the incredible experiences and milestones they achieved together, he candidly discusses his initial struggles on TikTok. He shares how posting a partial version of his hit song ‘Scared to Start ‘ marked a turning point in his journey, propelling him to go solo.

Listen to Michael’s heartfelt account of the unexpected support he received from celebrities like Joe Jonas. Michael’s genuine humility and overwhelming gratitude for his overnight success shine through in this intimate conversation.

