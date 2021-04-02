      Weather Alert

Michigan board censures GOP regent for ‘witches’ comment

Apr 2, 2021 @ 10:54am

By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan’s board has censured a Republican regent who called Michigan’s female Democratic leaders “witches” whom the GOP would prepare for a “burning at the stake” in the 2022 election. Ron Weiser said Friday that he takes “full responsibility” for his comments but won’t quit despite the board’s call for his resignation. Weiser is chair of the state Republican Party. He sparked outrage when he referred to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as “witches” multiple times. Also, he joked about “assassination” when pressed about Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump.

 

