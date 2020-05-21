      Weather Alert

Michigan flood displaces thousands, threatens Superfund site

May 20, 2020 @ 4:27pm

By CARLOS OSORIO, COREY WILLIAMS and TAMMY WEBBER undefined
MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Floodwaters that overtook dams and forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people in Central Michigan now threaten a Dow Superfund site and downstream communities. The Tittabawassee River crested in Dow’s hometown of Midland Wednesday at just over 35 feet, about 3 feet under what officials previously forecasted. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had warned the city could end up under about 9 feet of water by Wednesday evening. Dow says floodwater has begun mixing with on-site containment ponds, prompting the company and U.S. Coast Guard to activate emergency plans. A city official says no one has been reported hurt or killed in the flooding. Whitmer says the state will investigate the operators of the Edenville and Sanford dams.

