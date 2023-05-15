Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Microsoft’s Bid To Buy Activision Blizzard Clears Key Hurdle

May 15, 2023 9:49AM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

LONDON (AP) — The European Union has approved Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard.

The EU said Monday that it decided the deal won’t stifle competition for popular console titles like Call of Duty and accepted the U.S. tech company’s remedies to boost competition in cloud gaming.

But the blockbuster deal is still in jeopardy because British regulators have rejected it and U.S. authorities are trying to thwart it.

The all-cash deal announced more than a year ago has been scrutinized by regulators worldwide over fears that it would give Microsoft and its Xbox console control of Activision’s hit franchises like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.

You May Also Like

1

Lance Armstrong And Ronda Rousey Among The “Stars On Mars” Reality Show
2

MTV News Gone After 36 Years Amid Massive Layoffs
3

A Company Is Looking To Pay Someone $1000 To Count Car Crashes In “Fast & Furious” Movies
4

Denali National Park worker dies after triggering avalanche
5

‘Yellowstone’ To End In November, Sequel Starts In December