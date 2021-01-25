      Weather Alert

Midwest storm expected to bring more than foot of snow

Jan 25, 2021 @ 8:41am

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A major winter storm is expected to blanket a large swath of the middle of the country with snow and disrupt travel as more than a foot of snow falls in some areas. The Midwest snowfall is predicted to stretch from central Kansas northeast to Chicago and southern Michigan through the day on Monday, with some of the heaviest snow expected to fall in southeast Nebraska and western Iowa. Much of the rest of the area will receive at least 4 inches. Officials are urging people to stay off the roads. Elsewhere in the U.S., a storm moving across the Southwest on Monday and Tuesday will bring gusty winds and snowfall.

 

