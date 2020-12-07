      Weather Alert

Millions of hungry Americans turn to food banks for 1st time

Dec 7, 2020 @ 10:59am

By SHARON COHEN AP National Writer
As a year marked by coronavirus nears an end, millions of Americans are depending on food banks to stave off hunger. Feeding America, the nation’s largest anti-hunger organization, has distributed 4.2 billion meals in an 8-month period. That’s an unprecedented pace in the group’s history. An Associated Press analysis of most of the group’s food banks found a nearly 57 percent increase in food distribution compared with last year.  Experts say Latinos, Blacks, and households with children and women are among those at greatest risk of hunger.

 

You May Also Like
Consumers protest new measure of ‘unfair’ airline practices
Alaska man charged in the shooting deaths of aunt, 3 cousins
Alaska borough attorneys refute claim of mask mandate powers
4 people thought missing in Haines landslide found safe
Alaska reports 8 recent deaths related to COVID-19