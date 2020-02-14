Mine buildings at Hatcher Pass to remain closed in 2020
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Department of Natural Resources says buildings at Independence Mine State Historical Park at Hatcher Pass will not open this summer. The Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation in past years has staffed the park with seasonal employees. Reductions in “park resources and staff” will keep buildings closed at the popular Matanuska-Susitna Borough destination. The department says the parking lot and park grounds will remain open and visitors can take self-guided walking tours. The dozen or so buildings that still stand include the manager’s house, bunkhouses, a mess hall and the sheet metal, plumbing and electrical shop.