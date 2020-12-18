      Weather Alert

Mine developer to appeal US decision to reject Pebble permit

Dec 18, 2020 @ 9:49am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A mine developer says it will appeal a Trump administration decision denying a permit to build a copper and gold mine in southwest Alaska. The head of Northern Dynasty Minerals said in a statement Thursday that the government’s rejection was unprecedented. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers denied the company a permit in November, saying its plans to develop the mine were against the public’s interest and didn’t adhere to the Clean Water Act. The proposed Pebble Mine would have been built on state-owned land in the Bristol Bay region, near the world’s largest wild sockeye salmon fishery.

 

You May Also Like
Joe Biden Now Officially President-Elect
Tyson facing another lawsuit over employee COVID-19 death
US Officials Say COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
Allergic reactions to vaccines rare, short-lived
Nurse is 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine in Florida