Minnesota Community Mourns 2 Officers, 1 Firefighter Killed At The Scene Of A Domestic Call

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis community was in mourning after authorities said two police officers and a firefighter were killed by a heavily armed man who shot at them from inside a home that was filled with children.

Officials say the suspect in the shooting also died.

The shooting in Burnsville also wounded a third officer.

Seven children were inside the home, but officials say the family was able to leave the home safely.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of Burnsville City Hall on Sunday night for a candlelit vigil to remember the victims.