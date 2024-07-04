Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Minnesota Woman’s Dockside Friendship With A Fish Lasts Nine Years

July 3, 2024 4:40PM AKDT
Yep…you read that right. Friendship with a fish.

 Holly Jorgensen lives in Minnesota and is getting attention again thanks to her close relationship with a fish.  It’s a sunfish she named Greenie almost a decade ago.  She lives on a lake, and he visits her at the dock.  She hand-feeds him and he follows her around when she swims. She’s not quite sure why he started following and visiting her, but she says “it’s wonderful.”

 

