Minor ash emissions reported from remote Alaska volcano
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Minor ash emissions have been reported from a remote Alaska Peninsula volcano, and officials say trace amounts of ash fall were possible in some area communities. The Alaska Volcano Observatory on Tuesday reported continued “low-level eruptive activity” at Veniaminof volcano. And the National Weather Service said any ashfall near Perryville, Chignik and Castle Cape was expected to be of trace amounts. Perryville is 22 miles southeast of the volcano. The observatory earlier this month raised the alert level at the volcano to “watch.” It said Tuesday that minor ash emissions continued.