Missing Girl Found After 6 Years Thanks To Fan Of True Crime Shows

Shining the national spotlight on the case of a missing girl ended up being the key to cracking the case…finding her safe after 6 years! Kayla Unbehaun was 9 in 2017 when her mother abducted her in Illinois after a judge granted her father full custody.

The case was highlighted on Peacock’s “Vanished” and on Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries”. A fan who saw it on Netflix recognized Kayla, now 15, at a clothing store in North Carolina. Police were called and now Kayla is back home with her day, getting to know him all over again.