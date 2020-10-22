Mix 103.1 is proud to present “Common Kings” at The Alaska State Fair 2021
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 30th at 10am at AlaskaStateFair.org
Common Kings
Wednesday, September 1 – 7pm
ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre
Lawn Area $25 concert only, $35 with Fair admission
Reserved Area $30 concert only, $40 with Fair admission
Fair admission additional. Convenience fees apply. Please note there is no seating at this concert. Tickets with Fair admission offer ends August 25.
Take a little rock, a little reggae and a little island style, mix it up with some head-rocking beats, add in some feel-good vibes, and you’ve got Common Kings.
Known for their crazy, fun-loving attitude, the band has produced phenomenal hits, such as “Wade in Your Water,” “24/7,” “Alcoholic,” “Fish in the Sea” and “No Other Love,” as heard on albums including One Day, Lost in Paradise, Hits and Mrs., and Summer Anthems. Their most recent single, “Happy Pill,” was released in August 2020.
The majority of Common Kings’ members were born in the South Pacific, and raised in Orange County, California. They grew up being inspired by artists such as Van Morrison, Stevie Wonder, Geourge Benson, Jim Croce, Michael Jackson, The Who, Led Zepplin, Gypsy Kings, Earth Wind and Fire, Bob Marley and more. The band says it is the culmination of these musicians that make Common Kings who they are today.