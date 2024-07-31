MIX 103.1 Presents Natasha Bedingfield LIVE!

Alaska’s Best Mix, 103.1 is proud to present Natasha Bedingfield LIVE at the Alaska State Fair!

Tickets are on-sale NOW at AlaskaStateFair.org

Keep it locked to MIX 103.1 FM for ticket giveaways!

2024 ConocoPhillips Alaska Concert Series

Natasha Bedingfield

Friday, August 16 | 7pm

Borealis Theatre

Named one of VH1’s “100 Greatest Women in Music,” Bedingfield has sold over 10 million albums and earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, as well as multiple Brit Award nominations for Best British Female Artist.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of her iconic 2004 hit, “Unwritten,” currently enjoying a spectacular resurgence since its inclusion in the brand-new, box office rom-com, Anyone But You. The song firmly rooted itself as one of the most recognizable hits of the 2000s and has gone platinum twice in the UK and US. Currently streaming just under 2 million times a day globally, “Unwritten” recently re-entered the UK Top 20 for the first time in 19 years, charting at #18.

In addition to her solo hits, Bedingfield’s career includes high-profile collaborations with icons such as Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Nicki Minaj, Bruno Mars and Sheryl Crow.