M&M’s Reveals New Flavor

October 17, 2022 10:17AM AKDT
M&M’s is celebrating the arrival of its new Purple “spokescandy” character with the release of a new flavor.

M&M’s Caramel Cold Brew will hit stores in February and features a combination of smooth, robust coffee flavor and sweet, chewy caramel, covered in classic M&M’s milk chocolate and wrapped in a colorful, candy shell.

The new flavor will also feature Purple’s “on-pack” debut.

What do you think of the new flavor?  What should their next flavor be?

