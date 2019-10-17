      Weather Alert

Mobile home fire injures 2; 1 person in critical condition

Oct 16, 2019 @ 4:38pm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Two people were hurt in a fire in an Anchorage mobile home.

KTUU-television reports one person was critically injured in the fire early Wednesday morning.

Names of the injured were not released.

The Anchorage Fire Department says the fire broke out shortly after midnight at a home in Manoog’s Isle trailer park near Lake Otis Parkway and Dowling Road on the city’s east side.

The fire was limited to one home.

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com

