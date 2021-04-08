Moderate earthquake widely felt throughout central Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A moderate earthquake Thursday was widely felt throughout the central portion of Alaska, including Anchorage, nearly 200 miles away from the epicenter. The Alaska Earthquake Center says the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.5, and was located at a depth of about 48 miles. The quake was recorded just after 9 a.m. It was centered about 25 miles southeast of Denali National Park and Preserve. There were no immediate reports of damage.