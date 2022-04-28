      Weather Alert

Moderna Asks U.S. To Authorize COVID-19 Vaccine For Youngest Children

Apr 28, 2022 @ 3:07am

ATLANTA, Geo. (AP) – Moderna is asking U.S. regulators to open its COVID-19 vaccine to the nation’s youngest children.

Kids under 5 are the only group in the U.S. not yet eligible for vaccination, and frustrated parents are waiting impatiently for a chance to protect them.

Moderna hopes the Food and Drug Administration will rule in time for tots to start getting vaccinated by summer.

It’s a complex decision partly because while other countries give Moderna shots to older children, the U.S. so far has restricted them to adults.

Rival Pfizer also is studying its vaccine in the littlest kids.

You May Also Like
Police Say At Least 3 Shot, ‘Active Threat’ In Northwest D.C.
Interior Secretary Haaland in midst of visit to Alaska
Alaska Air: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
Fauci: U.S. In ‘A Different Moment’ But Pandemic Not Over
Elon Musk Buys Twitter For $44B And Will Take It Private
Connect With Us Listen To Us On