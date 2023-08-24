Mom Trains Dog With Word Buttons In The Most Hysterical Way

Sheena Shah is 37 weeks pregnant and on bed rest, so she’s figured out a hilarious way to get a little help. She taught her Pomeranian Husky mix, Sapphie, to boss her husband around. She got interactive buttons with words so Sapphie can tell Daddy to bring his wife food, drinks and give her a massage. They say things like “mummy is hungry”, “pamper mummy” and “mummy water”.

And if he protests or says he’ll do it “in two minutes”…there’s a button for that too. And it’s a naughty word LOL!