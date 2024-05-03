Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

More Awkward Nature: Lions Mating on Safari Jeep

May 3, 2024 8:05AM AKDT
Share
A male lion looking at the camera with a female in the background.

 When you go on safari in Africa…you can expect to get pretty close to wild animals and nature. But this may have been a little too close. Not is a dangerous way, but in an awkward way.

If you can manage to make it through the day without being in a Jeep on safari while two lions ARE ON THE ROOF MATING…you’re doing ok. 

Since the top of the Jeep is wicker, the tourists got this amazing video…SEE THAT HERE

You May Also Like

1

A Different Side of Lany Spouts Off
2

With a “Blair Witch Project” Update On The Way, The Original Cast Wants To Get Paid
3

WATCH: Jim Henson Idea Man Trailer
4

Person Rushed Away On A Stretcher After Fire Extinguished Outside Former President Trump’s Hush Money Trial
5

Mandisa, Grammy-Winning Singer And ‘American Idol’ Alum, Dies At 47