MORE Britney Bombshells About Justin Timberlake And Cheating

Just when you were started to pick your jaw off the floor when you heard Justin Timberlake pushed Britney Spears to end their pregnancy during their relationship, now there’s cheating confirmation!

But who cheated on who?? Both. Yes…that theory that Justin’s solo hit “Cry Me A River” was about Britney cheating on him (with dancer/choreographer Wade Robson) was correct. Britney admits she and Wade made out at a Spanish bar, but that Justin agreed to get passed it. She also heard he was putting out a “controversial song” that would raise questions but thought it was a smart way for his sell records. But then Britney says Justin cheated on her with another celebrity that she won’t name, because the woman is married with kids now.

Sounds like much more to unpack when Britney’s “The Woman in Me” memoir is out October 24th!