Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

More Delays For NASA’s Astronaut Moonshots, With Crew Landing Off Until 2026

January 9, 2024 10:59AM AKST
Share
Credit: MGN

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronauts will have to wait until next year before flying to the moon and another few years before landing on it.

NASA on Tuesday announced the latest round of delays in its Artemis moon-landing program.

The news came barely an hour after a U.S. company abandoned its own attempt to land on the moon because of a fuel leak.

NASA is relying heavily on private companies for its astronaut moonshots, part of the reason for the new delays.

The space agency had planned to send four astronauts around the moon late this year.

It cited safety and technical issues for the delays.

You May Also Like

1

Former President Trump To Be Included On 2024 Colorado Primary Ballot Following GOP Appeal To Supreme Court
2

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Romance Like A Hallmark Movie?
3

Maine Bars Trump From Ballot as US Supreme Court Weighs State Authority to Block Former President
4

Derek Hough Shares Update After Wife’s Second Skull Surgery
5

Social Media’s Most Viral Trends of 2023